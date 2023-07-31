Pilot hurt after banner plane crashes into ocean in Myrtle Beach, police say

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Several agencies are responding to a banner plane that went down in the ocean on Monday in Myrtle Beach.

Officials said the plane went down at 40th Avenue North.

Myrtle Beach Police Cpl. Chris Starling said the pilot was the only one on board and is out of the plane.

Horry County Fire Rescue is treating the pilot but the extent of the person’s injuries was not immediately known.

The Myrtle Beach Fire Department and the Myrtle Beach Police Department are also on the scene.

The Coast Guard has also been notified, along with the FAA, to determine how to get the banner plane out of the ocean safely.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

