SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Pilot hurt after banner plane crashes into ocean in Myrtle Beach, police say

Several agencies are responding to a banner plane that went down in the ocean on Monday in Myrtle Beach.
By Kristin Nelson
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 12:25 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Several agencies are responding to a banner plane that went down in the ocean on Monday in Myrtle Beach.

Officials said the plane went down at 40th Avenue North.

Myrtle Beach Police Cpl. Chris Starling said the pilot was the only one on board and is out of the plane.

Horry County Fire Rescue is treating the pilot but the extent of the person’s injuries was not immediately known.

The Myrtle Beach Fire Department and the Myrtle Beach Police Department are also on the scene.

The Coast Guard has also been notified, along with the FAA, to determine how to get the banner plane out of the ocean safely.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Charleston Police Department says they are investigating a car theft and shooting in West...
Police investigating shooting, car theft in West Ashley
The U.S. Coast Guard says they are looking for a person in the water off of Sullivan’s Island...
U.S. Coast Guard looks for missing man off of Sullivan’s Island
The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified a woman who was killed in a shooting...
Coroner IDs woman in deadly early-morning shooting outside restaurant
Faith Robinson is charged with one count of unlawful conduct toward a child, Capt. Chris Hirsch...
Grandmother charged after Summerville child’s drowning death
Transportation officials said a Colleton County road will be closed for a week while repairs...
SC Dept. of Transportation closing Colleton Co. road to repair pipe

Latest News

Ryan Manigo, 33, faces 17 new charges, including three new counts of murder, as the...
Colleton County murder suspect faces 17 new charges
The man charged with multiple counts of murder in a July fire in Green Pond is now facing more...
VIDEO: LIVE 5 ALERT DESK: Colleton Co. murder suspect facing 17 new charges
South Carolina ranks 13th in number of pedestrian deaths.
VIDEO: Concerns grow over number of pedestrian deaths
South Carolina motorists are seeing another double-digit increase at the gas pumps over the...
VIDEO: SC gas prices continue sharp increases with back-to-back double-digit jumps