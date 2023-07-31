RiverDogs Swept in Doubleheader, Held Hitless in Nightcap

Charleston, SC - The Augusta GreenJackets needed to sweep Sunday afternoon’s doubleheader against the Charleston RiverDogs to split the six-game series between the in-state rivals at Joseph. P. Riley, Jr. Park. That’s exactly what the road team did, stranding the tying run at third base in the final inning of a 3-2 win in game one before no-hitting the RiverDogs 2-0 in game two. The last time the RiverDogs were held hitless in a game was 2017. The games were played in front of 4,032 fans.

The GreenJackets (14-16, 45-50) scored first in the opening game of the day, pushing across a run in the second. Bryson Worrell lofted a high fly ball into shallow center field that dropped among three RiverDogs defenders for a double to start the frame. He moved to third base on a groundout and scored on a strike three wild pitch to Andrew Keck in which catcher Raudelis Martinez’s throw to first was too high.

The RiverDogs (19-11, 46-50) turned a slow start to the third inning into a tie game. Cooper Kinney began the rally with an infield hit that was compounded by a throwing error from pitcher Adam Shoemaker, pushing Kinney to second base. Xavier Isaac evened the score by rolling an RBI single up the middle into center field. He was thrown out trying to stretch the hit into a double.

Augusta opened the fourth inning with four consecutive singles. Cory Acton began the attack with a base hit but was quickly picked off by Jonny Cuevas. Jair Casanova and Andrew Keck followed with singles to put two on for Jose Dilone, who put the GreenJackets back on top. Later in the frame, catcher Raudelis Martinez threw wildly into left field for an error that allowed another run to score, making it 3-1.

Shoemaker walked the first two batters he faced in the fifth inning before his defense was unable to record an out on Edwin Barragan’s sacrifice bunt that loaded the bases. Augusta called on Ronaldo Alesandro out of the bullpen. Chandler Simpson pulled the RiverDogs within one by hitting a groundball to short. With two remaining in scoring position, Kinney smashed a ball to first that turned into a 3-2 double play to end the inning.

In the seventh, the RiverDogs put men on second and third with one out against Elison Joseph. Barragan went down on strikes and Simpson grounded out to second base on the first pitch he saw to end the game.

Kinney was responsible for two of Charleston’s five hits. Eight of the nine players in the Augusta lineup registered at least one knock, with Dilone collecting two.

Cuevas took the loss, allowing three runs, two earned, over 4.0 innings. Cade Halemanu followed with 3.0 scoreless innings out of the bullpen.

The second game began with three scoreless innings from each team. However, Augusta moved in front with a quick strike in the fourth. Bryson Worrell began the frame with a single and raced around the bases to score on Acton’s ensuing double to give the GreenJackets a 1-0 lead.

Acton was also involved when Augusta scored the final run of the night in the sixth. He reached on an infield hit to begin the frame and advanced to second on a throwing error from Carlos Colmenarez. He stole third base and scored on Casanova’s RBI single up the middle.

The RiverDogs had plenty of opportunities with men on base despite being no-hit. Starter Seth Keller of Augusta walked five batters in 5.1 innings. Keller earned the win and shut down the RiverDogs with the help of only two strikeouts. Landon Harper finished off the game with 1.2 innings that included a walk and a hit batter. It was Augusta’s first no-hitter since 2017 as well.

Augusta collected eight hits in the victory, including three from Acton and two from Casanova. Christianson was handed the loss despite allowing just one run in 4.0 innings. Drew Sommers, Jackson Lancaster and Junior William each worked an inning behind Christianson, allowing just one unearned run combined.

Ballpark Fun

Between games of the doubleheader, the RiverDogs and the Post and Courier recognized members of the All-Lowcountry baseball and softball teams. Ansley Bennett of Summerville was the player of the year in softball. Also, from Summerville, JP Morlando was selected as the baseball player of the year. The two winners later threw out a ceremonial first pitch.

The RiverDogs will take Monday off before the homestand continues Tuesday with the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers in town. RHP Trevor Martin (6-4, 3.50) will start the opening game of the series which is slated for a 7:05 p.m. start. Fans are invited to bring their dogs with them to the game on a Dog Day presented by Twisted Tea.

