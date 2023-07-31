Spend to save? Home upgrades may lower homeowners insurance

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Homeowners insurance rates have increased in Charleston’s coastal communities following Hurricane Ian last year.

A higher likelihood of tropical storms and flooding makes Charleston a place where homes are more liable for extreme damage.

While insurance companies can usually estimate lightning, fire or theft losses, they can’t predict floods or hurricanes.

Because they can’t statistically price the risk of these events happening, they increase coverage costs.

Anderson Insurance Associates CEO Julius Anderson, Jr. said spending money could help save money on insurance coverage.

“So, a lot of companies now are saying we don’t want to insure a home that has a roof that’s over 20 years,” Anderson said. “We want you to have a new roof. And they want you to have the window protection. You know some of our old windows, historic windows in Charleston are beautiful, but they don’t give you much protection from the high winds.”

Upgrades on the inside of the home can also help drive down costs.

“Alarms would help, sensors that sensor too much water flowing in your house, and just upgrade the basics of your home,” Anderson said. “Hot water heater, wiring and plumbing, to make sure that you have got the best and the newest you can have at the time.”

