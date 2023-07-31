SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Spend to save? Home upgrades may lower homeowners insurance

Homeowners insurance rates have increased in Charleston’s coastal communities following Hurricane Ian last year.
By Live 5 Web Staff and Madeline Jaskowiak
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 8:27 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Homeowners insurance rates have increased in Charleston’s coastal communities following Hurricane Ian last year.

A higher likelihood of tropical storms and flooding makes Charleston a place where homes are more liable for extreme damage.

While insurance companies can usually estimate lightning, fire or theft losses, they can’t predict floods or hurricanes.

Because they can’t statistically price the risk of these events happening, they increase coverage costs.

Anderson Insurance Associates CEO Julius Anderson, Jr. said spending money could help save money on insurance coverage.

“So, a lot of companies now are saying we don’t want to insure a home that has a roof that’s over 20 years,” Anderson said. “We want you to have a new roof. And they want you to have the window protection. You know some of our old windows, historic windows in Charleston are beautiful, but they don’t give you much protection from the high winds.”

Upgrades on the inside of the home can also help drive down costs.

“Alarms would help, sensors that sensor too much water flowing in your house, and just upgrade the basics of your home,” Anderson said. “Hot water heater, wiring and plumbing, to make sure that you have got the best and the newest you can have at the time.”

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Charleston Police Department says they are investigating a car theft and shooting in West...
Police investigating shooting, car theft in West Ashley
The U.S. Coast Guard says they are looking for a person in the water off of Sullivan’s Island...
U.S. Coast Guard looks for missing man off of Sullivan’s Island
The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified a woman who was killed in a shooting...
Coroner IDs woman in deadly early-morning shooting outside restaurant
Faith Robinson is charged with one count of unlawful conduct toward a child, Capt. Chris Hirsch...
Grandmother charged after Summerville child’s drowning death
Transportation officials said a Colleton County road will be closed for a week while repairs...
SC Dept. of Transportation closing Colleton Co. road to repair pipe

Latest News

As the summer days roll on, the city of Charleston is gearing up for its much-anticipated...
City of Charleston’s Operation Move Out kicks off Monday
As the summer days roll on, the city of Charleston is gearing up for its much-anticipated...
VIDEO: City of Charleston’s Operation Move Out kicks off Monday
Federal prosecutors laid out their recommendations last week.
VIDEO: Sentencing hearing for ex-CEO Laffitte scheduled for Tuesday
A driver accused in a deadly hit-and-run crash will be in court Tuesday.
VIDEO: Komoroski bond hearing set for Tuesday