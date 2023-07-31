SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Summerville mother charged after toddler dies in accidental shooting

Summerville Police responded to a home on Barberry Road at approximately 5:30 p.m. where a...
Summerville Police responded to a home on Barberry Road at approximately 5:30 p.m. where a child had been wounded, police say.(Live 5)
By Blair Sabol
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 2:58 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - A Summerville mother has been charged in the death of her 3-year-old son after he was able to access a loaded firearm while unsupervised.

Sierra Morrison faces one count of unlawful conduct toward a child. She turned herself in to authorities on July 14.

According to an arrest warrant, Morrison left her toddler alone in her bedroom with an “unsecured loaded firearm” in a nightstand drawer for “up to an hour” on June 29.

There was also a locked standing gun safe cabinet also in the room.

She told police her son wanted to play with a tablet in the bedroom. After she plugged it in on her side of the bed, she said she went downstairs to watch a video where her other son also was watching TV.

Read more: Summerville child dies after accidental shooting, coroner says

About an hour later, Summerville police reported she heard a loud boom and then discovered her toddler laying in a pool of blood with the gun by his feet.

Morrison called 911 around 5:30 p.m.

The 3-year-old was taken to the hospital where he later died from a head wound. He is also reported to have had a “cognitive delay.”

If convicted, Morrison faces up to 10 years in prison.

A booking photo of Morrison was not immediately available.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Charleston Police Department says they are investigating a car theft and shooting in West...
Police investigating shooting, car theft in West Ashley
The U.S. Coast Guard says they are looking for a person in the water off of Sullivan’s Island...
U.S. Coast Guard looks for missing man off of Sullivan’s Island
The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified a woman who was killed in a shooting...
Coroner IDs woman in deadly early-morning shooting outside restaurant
Faith Robinson is charged with one count of unlawful conduct toward a child, Capt. Chris Hirsch...
Grandmother charged after Summerville child’s drowning death
Transportation officials said a Colleton County road will be closed for a week while repairs...
SC Dept. of Transportation closing Colleton Co. road to repair pipe

Latest News

A new community survey wants to gather community input on police in Charleston.
Charleston Police look to enhance public safety through community feedback
The town of Moncks Corner recevied a $1 million grant for the construction of an inclusive...
Moncks Corner receives $1M grant for inclusive playground
Homeowners insurance rates have increased in Charleston’s coastal communities following...
Spend to save? Home upgrades may lower homeowners insurance
As the summer days roll on, the city of Charleston is gearing up for its much-anticipated...
City of Charleston’s Operation Move Out kicks off Monday