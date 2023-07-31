Summerville mother charged after toddler dies in accidental shooting

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - A Summerville mother has been charged in the death of her 3-year-old son after he was able to access a loaded firearm while unsupervised.

Sierra Morrison faces one count of unlawful conduct toward a child. She turned herself in to authorities on July 14.

According to an arrest warrant, Morrison left her toddler alone in her bedroom with an “unsecured loaded firearm” in a nightstand drawer for “up to an hour” on June 29.

There was also a locked standing gun safe cabinet also in the room.

She told police her son wanted to play with a tablet in the bedroom. After she plugged it in on her side of the bed, she said she went downstairs to watch a video where her other son also was watching TV.

About an hour later, Summerville police reported she heard a loud boom and then discovered her toddler laying in a pool of blood with the gun by his feet.

Morrison called 911 around 5:30 p.m.

The 3-year-old was taken to the hospital where he later died from a head wound. He is also reported to have had a “cognitive delay.”

If convicted, Morrison faces up to 10 years in prison.

A booking photo of Morrison was not immediately available.

