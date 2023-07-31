SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

WATCH: Concertgoer throws drink at Cardi B; she hurls microphone at them

Cardi B fights back after a concert goer throws a drink at her during her Las Vegas performance. (Source: @J_BLIZZYY/TMX/CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 6:58 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (CNN) - Cardi B hurled her microphone at a fan during a concert in Las Vegas on Saturday.

The rapper was performing her song “Bodak Yellow” when a concertgoer threw a drink at her.

In seconds, Cardi B threw her microphone into the crowd as the song continued to play.

Security guards rushed to the stage.

More security guards are then seen flocking to the person in the crowd as she watched from the stage before continuing with her set.

There’s no word on what happened to the fan or if any charges will be filed.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Charleston Police Department says they are investigating a car theft and shooting in West...
Police investigating shooting, car theft in West Ashley
The U.S. Coast Guard says they are looking for a person in the water off of Sullivan’s Island...
U.S. Coast Guard looks for missing man off of Sullivan’s Island
The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified a woman who was killed in a shooting...
Coroner IDs woman in deadly early-morning shooting outside restaurant
Faith Robinson is charged with one count of unlawful conduct toward a child, Capt. Chris Hirsch...
Grandmother charged after Summerville child’s drowning death
Transportation officials said a Colleton County road will be closed for a week while repairs...
SC Dept. of Transportation closing Colleton Co. road to repair pipe

Latest News

FILE - A Delta Airlines passenger is suing over an incident that allegedly happened during an...
Lawsuit alleges flight attendants served too much alcohol to passenger that groped woman, her daughter
As the summer days roll on, the city of Charleston is gearing up for its much-anticipated...
City of Charleston’s Operation Move Out kicks off Monday
As the summer days roll on, the city of Charleston is gearing up for its much-anticipated...
VIDEO: City of Charleston’s Operation Move Out kicks off Monday
FILE - Former President Donald Trump arrives to speak at the Moms for Liberty meeting in...
Trump could be indicted soon in Georgia. Here’s a look at that investigation