SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

83-year-old killed in tree cutting accident, coroner says

The coroner ruled the manner of death accidental.
The coroner ruled the manner of death accidental.(MGN)
By FOX 8 Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 1:04 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COVINGTON, La. (WVUE/Gray News) – An 83-year-old man died when a tree he was cutting fell on him, according to the St. Tammany Parish Coroner.

Dr. Charles Preston said Thomas Baudean died while cutting a tree in a heavily wooded area near some homes on July 30.

According to Preston, Baudean suffered fatal blunt force trauma injuries when the tree he was cutting down fell on him.

The coroner ruled the manner of death accidental.

Copyright 2023 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sierra Morrison faces one count of unlawful conduct toward a child. She turned herself in to...
Summerville mother charged after toddler dies in accidental shooting
Ryan Manigo, 33, faces 17 new charges, including three new counts of murder, as the...
Court documents detail new charges against Colleton County murder suspect
A 23-year-old man has been identified as the swimmer who went missing from Sullivans Island...
Coroner identifies missing swimmer recovered in Shem Creek
FILE - Actor Paul Reubens, portraying Pee-wee Herman, poses for a portrait while promoting "The...
Pee-wee Herman actor and creator Paul Reubens dies from cancer at 70
Angus Cloud arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Wallis...
Angus Cloud, breakout star of ‘Euphoria,’ is dead at 25

Latest News

FILE - The awnings of a store advertise the sale of lottery tickets, including Mega Millions,...
$1.1 billion Mega Millions jackpot drawing offers shot at 6th largest prize ever
A car crashed right outside of a woman's window while she was giving an online sewing tutorial.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Car crashes while woman gives online sewing tutorial
The Amber Alert issued for a 14-year-old Florida girl has been canceled.
Amber Alert canceled for 14-year-old Florida girl
This booking image provided by the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office shows Rex Heuermann, a Long...
Rex Heuermann, architect accused of killing 3 women in Gilgo Beach, is due back in court
Jamie Komoroski appears via video at a bond hearing in Charleston on Aug. 1, 2023. A circuit...
Judge denies bond for woman charged in Folly Beach crash that killed newlywed