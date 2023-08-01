Charleston Waterkeeper needs volunteers for marsh planting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - This month Charleston Waterkeeper and the Department of Natural Resources “Score Program” are teaming up to replenish marshes across the Lowcountry.

Officials are asking for volunteers to join in on the muddy fun that will benefit the environment and keep Charleston’s marsh thriving.

The planting will take place Tuesday from 11 a.m.- 2 p.m. at Elliot Cut.

The importance of replenishing the marsh is because it supports an abundance of plant and animal life.

It also improves water quality and serves as a buffer for the land from flooding and storms.

Charleston Waterkeeper and the Department of Natural Resources take the seeds of the marsh grass and grow it in a greenhouse until it is ready to be planted as well as add oyster shells to build new oyster reefs.

Volunteers must register to help with this initiative but it is too late to sign up for today’s event.

The next chance to volunteer to help plant Marsh grass will be Aug. 10 at 8:30 -11:30 a.m. in the Ashley Ville neighborhood.

There will also be an opportunity to help clean Filbin Creek on Aug. 11 from 9-11 a.m.

Staff scientist and volunteer coordinator for Charleston Waterkeeper Cheryl Carmack says volunteers play a huge role in helping the marsh.

“We couldn’t do the work without the volunteers that come and give their time. It’s a muddy process. So, volunteers need to not be shy about getting in the plotline,” Carmack said. “But it’s a lot of fun and getting that hands-on relationship with the marsh. I think it really connects people to their environment. You know, looking at the marsh versus being in the marsh experiencing it can really change your perspective.”

For more information and to register to volunteer click here.

