SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Charleston Waterkeeper needs volunteers for marsh planting

This month Charleston Waterkeeper and the Department of Natural Resources “Score Program” are...
This month Charleston Waterkeeper and the Department of Natural Resources “Score Program” are teaming up to replenish marshes across the Lowcountry.(Live 5)
By Destiny Kennedy
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 5:49 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - This month Charleston Waterkeeper and the Department of Natural Resources “Score Program” are teaming up to replenish marshes across the Lowcountry.

Officials are asking for volunteers to join in on the muddy fun that will benefit the environment and keep Charleston’s marsh thriving.

The planting will take place Tuesday from 11 a.m.- 2 p.m. at Elliot Cut.

The importance of replenishing the marsh is because it supports an abundance of plant and animal life.

It also improves water quality and serves as a buffer for the land from flooding and storms.

Charleston Waterkeeper and the Department of Natural Resources take the seeds of the marsh grass and grow it in a greenhouse until it is ready to be planted as well as add oyster shells to build new oyster reefs.

Volunteers must register to help with this initiative but it is too late to sign up for today’s event.

The next chance to volunteer to help plant Marsh grass will be Aug. 10 at 8:30 -11:30 a.m. in the Ashley Ville neighborhood.

There will also be an opportunity to help clean Filbin Creek on Aug. 11 from 9-11 a.m.

Staff scientist and volunteer coordinator for Charleston Waterkeeper Cheryl Carmack says volunteers play a huge role in helping the marsh.

“We couldn’t do the work without the volunteers that come and give their time. It’s a muddy process. So, volunteers need to not be shy about getting in the plotline,” Carmack said. “But it’s a lot of fun and getting that hands-on relationship with the marsh. I think it really connects people to their environment. You know, looking at the marsh versus being in the marsh experiencing it can really change your perspective.”

For more information and to register to volunteer click here.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sierra Morrison faces one count of unlawful conduct toward a child. She turned herself in to...
Summerville mother charged after toddler dies in accidental shooting
Ryan Manigo, 33, faces 17 new charges, including three new counts of murder, as the...
Court documents detail new charges against Colleton County murder suspect
A 23-year-old man has been identified as the swimmer who went missing from Sullivans Island...
Coroner identifies missing swimmer recovered in Shem Creek
FILE - Actor Paul Reubens, portraying Pee-wee Herman, poses for a portrait while promoting "The...
Pee-wee Herman actor and creator Paul Reubens dies from cancer at 70
Angus Cloud arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Wallis...
Angus Cloud, breakout star of ‘Euphoria,’ is dead at 25

Latest News

A yearly event hosted by law enforcement agencies across the country is happening Tuesday.
Law enforcement agencies hosting National Night Out events across the Lowcountry
The owner of a now-closed bar in North Charleston is facing a lawsuit after a deadly shooting...
Lawsuit filed against N. Charleston nightclub after deadly 2021 shooting
A Charleston table tennis club player went out of his way to help a young team from Argentina...
Lowcountry man helps Argentinian youth table tennis team after travel mix-up
The owner of a now-closed bar in North Charleston is facing a lawsuit after a deadly shooting...
VIDEO: Lawsuit filed against N. Charleston nightclub after deadly 2021 shooting