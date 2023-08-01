SC Lottery
Colleton Co. detective’s daughter killed, family injured in crash

The sheriff’s office says Detective Sgt. Daniel Greene and his family were traveling on Round O...
The sheriff’s office says Detective Sgt. Daniel Greene and his family were traveling on Round O Road near Cottageville Highway around 11 a.m. on July 30.(HNN)
By Marissa Lute
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 6:18 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Colleton County Sheriff’s office says a three-year-old died in a single-vehicle crash on Wednesday.

The sheriff’s office says Detective Sgt. Daniel Greene and his family were traveling on Round O Road near Cottageville Highway around 11 a.m. on July 30.

Their vehicle went off the road to the right and hit a tree, Lance Cpl. Nick Pye with the South Carolina Highway Patrol says.

The sheriff’s office says the vehicle was a county-issued Dodge utility vehicle.

Officials say Greene, his wife and another child were transported to MUSC to be treated for their non-life-threatening injuries. A second child, a three-year-old was airlifted to the hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office identified the child as three-year-old Carter Green.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

