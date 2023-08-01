Colleton Co. detective’s daughter killed, family injured in crash

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Colleton County Sheriff’s office says a three-year-old died in a single-vehicle crash on Wednesday.

The sheriff’s office says Detective Sgt. Daniel Greene and his family were traveling on Round O Road near Cottageville Highway around 11 a.m. on July 30.

Their vehicle went off the road to the right and hit a tree, Lance Cpl. Nick Pye with the South Carolina Highway Patrol says.

The sheriff’s office says the vehicle was a county-issued Dodge utility vehicle.

Officials say Greene, his wife and another child were transported to MUSC to be treated for their non-life-threatening injuries. A second child, a three-year-old was airlifted to the hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office identified the child as three-year-old Carter Green.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

