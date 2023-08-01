Crews respond to fire at community center building in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Multiple crews have responded to a fire at a North Charleston building.

At least seven emergency vehicles were at the scene of a fire on Oak Leaf Drive just off Northside Drive.

Crews at the scene describe the building as a community center and said that no one was inside at the time the fire began.

Multiple crews have responded to a fire at a community center building in North Charleston. (Live 5)

There is no word on what started the fire or the extent of damage.

No injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

