Crews respond to fire at community center building in North Charleston

By Patrick Phillips and Cameron Bopp
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 2:27 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Multiple crews have responded to a fire at a North Charleston building.

At least seven emergency vehicles were at the scene of a fire on Oak Leaf Drive just off Northside Drive.

Crews at the scene describe the building as a community center and said that no one was inside at the time the fire began.

There is no word on what started the fire or the extent of damage.

No injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

