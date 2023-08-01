SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Defending champion Clemson picked to win the ACC again

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney locks arms with wide receiver Beaux Collins (80) and wide...
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney locks arms with wide receiver Beaux Collins (80) and wide receiver Drew Swinney (81) before an NCAA college football game against South Carolina on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)(Jacob Kupferman | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 2:49 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Defending champion Clemson was picked to win its eighth Atlantic Coast Conference football title in the past nine years in a preseason vote released Tuesday.

The Tigers received 103 first-place votes and 2,370 points overall from the panel of 176 media members who took part. They finished in front of Florida State, which got 67 first-place votes and 2,304 points. Because the ACC abandoned its Atlantic and Coastal divisions this season, the top two finishers will meet in the championship game next December.

North Carolina, which received five first-place votes, was picked third and North Carolina State, with one vote for first, was selected fourth.

Miami was picked fifth with Duke and Pitt, the only other team to win the ACC championship during Clemson’s run, tied for sixth.

Louisville was selected eighth followed by Wake Forest, Syracuse, Virginia Tech, Georgia Tech, Boston College and Virginia.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sierra Morrison faces one count of unlawful conduct toward a child. She turned herself in to...
Summerville mother charged after toddler dies in accidental shooting
Ryan Manigo, 33, faces 17 new charges, including three new counts of murder, as the...
Court documents detail new charges against Colleton County murder suspect
A 23-year-old man has been identified as the swimmer who went missing from Sullivans Island...
Coroner identifies missing swimmer recovered in Shem Creek
FILE - Actor Paul Reubens, portraying Pee-wee Herman, poses for a portrait while promoting "The...
Pee-wee Herman actor and creator Paul Reubens dies from cancer at 70
Angus Cloud arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Wallis...
Angus Cloud, breakout star of ‘Euphoria,’ is dead at 25

Latest News

The Charleston Baseball Hall of Fame released their 2021 candidates on Wednesday
Gardner, Smoak and Wieters to be inducted in Charleston Baseball Hall of Fame
The Stratford Knights kicked off fall practice on Friday
VIDEO: Stratford gets ready for 2023 season
Bryan Kim wins US Junior Amateur on Daniel Island
The RiverDogs suffered 2 losses to the GreenJackets on Sunday afternoon at Riley Park
RiverDogs Swept in Doubleheader, Held Hitless in Nightcap