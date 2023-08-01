Driver killed after car crashes into Beaufort County lagoon

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a Monday night crash that killed one person in Beaufort County.

The crash happened on private property near the 40 block of Birdsong Way, Lance Cpl. Nick Pye said.

A 2019 Mercedes sedan traveling south on Birdsong Way went off the road to the right and crashed into a lagoon, Pye said.

The driver, who was the only person in the vehicle, died in the crash.

The Beaufort County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the victim’s identity.

Troopers say the investigation into the crash is still underway.

