Ex-CEO Laffitte to be sentenced in federal court Tuesday

A federal judge will decide how long the former CEO of Palmetto State Bank will spend behind bars for his role in a series of financial crimes.
By Steven Ardary
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 7:28 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A federal judge will decide how long the former CEO of Palmetto State Bank will spend behind bars for his role in a series of financial crimes.

A jury found 53-year-old Russell Laffitte guilty of six financial crimes in November. Leffitte was found guilty of one count of conspiracy to commit bank or wire fraud, one count of bank fraud, one count of wire fraud and three counts of misapplication of bank funds.

Prosecutors said Laffitte conspired with convicted murderer and former Hampton County lawyer Alex Murdaugh to commit those crimes.

Federal prosecutors have asked for a sentence between nine and 12 years for the crimes plus pay restitution to the victims.

“To this day, the Defendant has failed to take any accountability for his own actions or show any contrition to the victims for the harm his actions caused. He has not provided any reason for the court to vary below the guideline range,” prosecutors said in a filing last week.

Laffitte has twice asked for a new trial. Both requests were denied.

U.S. District Judge Richard Gergel, who presided over the trial, will impose the sentence. Sentencing is scheduled for 10 a.m. Tuesday.

