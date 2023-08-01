Final order submitted to judge in lawsuit for Komoroski jailhouse calls

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Lawyers for Live 5 News have submitted a reply to the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office’s rebuttal of a proposed order in regard to the release of jailhouse calls made by the woman accused in a deadly Folly Beach crash.

Jamie Lee Komoroski, 25, is charged with three counts of felony DUI causing bodily injury or death and reckless homicide in connection to an April 28 crash that killed new bride Samantha Miller and injured her husband, Aric Hutchinson and two others.

A judge ruled in favor of Live 5 News during a hearing last month after a lawsuit was filed over the Sheriff’s Office’s refusal to release jail video calls.

Those calls made by Komoroski were released to the Post and Courier after that outlet requested the recordings through a Freedom of Information Act.

Attorneys for Live 5 submitted a proposed order after that hearing on July 14.

The judge ordered the sheriff’s office to submit their rebuttal to that order by July 19 but granted an extension to July 25 after a request from the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office rebuttal claims the requested recordings are not subject to FOIA and claims the calls made by Komoroski fall under the Homeland Security Act.

Live 5 attorneys then submitted their response to the sheriff’s office’s rebuttal on July 27. That response claims the calls do not fall under the Homeland Security Act and that the court agreed during the July 10 hearing.

Live 5′s lawyers go on to explain that the court has already ruled the sheriff’s office has failed to comply with FOIA.

That proposed order calls for the production of the documents within three business days of the final order being filed.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.