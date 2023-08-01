SC Lottery
Georgetown County man sentenced in deadly 2020 shooting

A judge sentenced Ty Sheem Ha Sheem Walters III, of Moncks Corner, in the murders of two people...
A judge sentenced Ty Sheem Ha Sheem Walters III, of Moncks Corner, in the murders of two people and the attempted murder of a third.(Georgetown County Sheriff's Office)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 3:17 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A judge sentenced a 26-year-old man who pleaded guilty to the shooting deaths of an Andrews woman and her stepfather as well as the shooting of a third victim.

Ty Sheem Ha Sheem Walters III, of Moncks Corner, will serve two 60-year jail terms for a double murder and an additional 30-year term for an attempted murder in a shooting spree on Aug. 24, 2020, Georgetown County Sheriff’s spokesman Jason Lesley said. The shooting was the result of a minor motor vehicle accident on Highmarket Street near Indian Hut Road, Lesley said.

“We build jails for people like this,” Georgetown County Sheriff Carter Weaver said. “There is no place in our community for a murderer such as this.”

The sentence followed Walters entering guilty pleas to the murders of 21-year-old Laura Ashlee Anderson and 45-year-old Charles Nicholas Wall. Walters also pleaded guilty to the attempted murder of 42-year-old Francis Paul McConnell of Hemingway.

The crimes occurred on Aug. 24, 2020, Georgetown County deputies said.

Judge Alex Hyman ordered the sentences to run at the same time.

