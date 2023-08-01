SC Lottery
Law enforcement agencies hosting National Night Out events across the Lowcountry

A yearly event hosted by law enforcement agencies across the country is happening Tuesday.
A yearly event hosted by law enforcement agencies across the country is happening Tuesday.
By Steven Ardary
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 5:30 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A yearly event hosted by law enforcement agencies across the country is happening Tuesday.

National Night Out is an initiative that promotes relationships between law enforcement and the communities they serve.

In the Lowcountry, several agencies will host events Tuesday night.

A list of National Night Out events can be found below:

Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office - Club Midtown in Nexton, 6 - 8 p.m. More information here.

North Charleston Police - Riverfront Park, 6 - 8 p.m. Event details

Charleston Police - Joe Riley Park, 6 - 9 p.m.

Charleston County Sheriff’s Office - James Island Town Hall, 6 - 8 p.m.

Colleton County Sheriff’s Office - Neyles Community Center, 6 p.m.

Mount Pleasant Police - Mount Pleasant Memorial Waterfront Park, 6 - 8 p.m.

Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office - Ashley River Park, Summerville and Davis-Bailey Park, St. George, 4 - 8 p.m.

Summerville Police - Gahagan Park, 4 p.m. - 8 p.m.

