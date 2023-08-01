SC Lottery
Lawsuit filed against N. Charleston nightclub after deadly 2021 shooting

The owner of a now-closed bar in North Charleston is facing a lawsuit after a deadly shooting more than two years ago.
By Cameron Bopp
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 11:04 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
In May of 2021, North Charleston Police responded to Vibez Restaurant and Lounge at 2611 Ashley Phosphate Rd. They say 30-year-old Kadeem Felder had been shot and killed.

Now, the person representing Felder’s estate, Laronda Johnson, is suing both the bar’s presumed owner at the time, Courtnay Coan, and their security, Black Armor, saying they were negligent in maintaining a safe environment, and that contributed to Felder’s death.

Three men are still facing charges in connection to the death and are not listed in the lawsuit Syqoune Moody, Joseph Jenkins and Edmound Franklin Jr.

The bar is now known as Suede Nightclub. Police responded to the club earlier this month for a shooting that left two women injured and several cars damaged.

Neither the bar’s owner nor Black Armor responded to a request for comment.

