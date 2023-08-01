SC Lottery
Less humidity, heat for a few days!

Live 5 First Alert Weather
Live 5 First Alert Weather
By Joey Sovine
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 7:37 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A weak front has stalled to our south helping to aid in a slight drop in temperatures and humidity. We expect a partly cloudy sky today with a few afternoon and evening storms once again. Highs will top out in the mid 80s at the beaches and near 90° inland. Fewer storms and lower humidity will be the mid week story with highs in the mid to upper 80s on Wednesday and Thursday. A cold front will move into the southeast as we head toward the weekend increasing the chance of showers and storms for Friday, and possibly the weekend. Hotter and more humid weather is expected to return by Sunday and Monday.

TODAY: Partly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 90.

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Storms. High 88.

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Storms. High 87.

FRIDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 89.

SATURDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 89.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 92.

