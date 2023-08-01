SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Lowcountry farms prioritize worker’s safety as summer breaks heat records

Despite the heat, several Lowcountry farms said their produce output and quality of crops have...
Despite the heat, several Lowcountry farms said their produce output and quality of crops have not been negatively impacted.(Live 5)
By Marissa Lute
Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - As we move through the summer, 2023 continues to break heat records.

In fact, 2023 breaks the record for the most consecutive days under an excessive heat warning, according to the National Weather Services.

Despite the heat, several Lowcountry farms said their produce output and quality of crops have not been negatively impacted.

Pete Ambrose, the owner of Ambrose Family Farm on Wadmalaw Island, said this year he has had the longest carrot and tomato seasons in his farm’s history.

“August is the hottest month, January is the coldest month,” Ambrose said. “If you can get through those, the rest of the time is really good.”

Ambrose said his main concern with the heat is his workers’ safety. He has shifted their hours, so they are no longer working in the middle of the day, only scheduling them in the mornings and evenings.

“I can’t put them out there when I wouldn’t go,” Ambrose said.

Director of Horticulture for Boone Hall Farms Katie Dickson said both farm’s agriculture and gardens have fared because they’ve seen a lot of rain.

Dickson echoed Ambrose’s concerns about worker safety. She said she asks her team to move into the shade when the sun is at its peak.

“My priority this summer, with the brutal humidity and heat, is really about keeping people watered,” Dickson said.

When it comes to their gardens, Dickson said they’re transitioning to tougher plants that require less water.

“We’re evolving our gardens to be tougher and more drought resistant,” Dickson said. “It’s just such a large property that we need to make more conscious plant choices and consider our water usage.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sierra Morrison faces one count of unlawful conduct toward a child. She turned herself in to...
Summerville mother charged after toddler dies in accidental shooting
A 23-year-old man has been identified as the swimmer who went missing from Sullivans Island...
Coroner identifies missing swimmer recovered in Shem Creek
Ryan Manigo, 33, faces 17 new charges, including three new counts of murder, as the...
Court documents detail new charges against Colleton County murder suspect
Jamie Komoroski appears via video at a bond hearing in Charleston on Aug. 1, 2023. A circuit...
Judge denies bond for woman charged in Folly Beach crash that killed newlywed
FILE - Actor Paul Reubens, portraying Pee-wee Herman, poses for a portrait while promoting "The...
Pee-wee Herman actor and creator Paul Reubens dies from cancer at 70

Latest News

Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Andrew Knapp said the crash happened at 3:30 p.m.
Charleston Co. Sheriff’s Office helicopter crashes at airport
Newington Elementary grandparent says the Berlin G. Myers Parkway construction will cause...
Berlin G. Myers construction causes concerns over upcoming school traffic
A jury found 53-year-old Russell Laffitte guilty of six financial crimes in November. Leffitte...
Federal judge sentences ex-banking CEO Laffitte for financial crimes
Officials say the Charleston International Airport temporarily suspended commercial flights...
VIDEO: Charleston Co. Sheriff’s Office helicopter crashes at airport