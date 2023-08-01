Man pleads guilty to shooting, killing Georgetown County father, stepdaughter

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A man admitted to shooting and killing a man and his stepdaughter nearly three years ago in Georgetown County.

Tysheem Walters III pleaded guilty to two murder charges for the shooting deaths of Nick Wall and his 21-year-old stepdaughter Laura Anderson in August 2020. He also pleaded guilty to attempted murder after hurting a third person in the case.

The state recommended a 60-year prison sentence for Walters and the judge agreed with that recommendation.

Authorities said Walters killed Wall and Anderson in August 2020 after a crash near the intersection of Indian Hut Road and Highmarket Street.

Charles Nicholas "Nick" Wall and his stepdaughter Laura Anderson ((Source: Kimberly Wall))

Troopers said Wall and Walters were driving south on Highway 521 when Wall slowed down to turn into a driveway and was hit by Walters’ vehicle.

Walters was reportedly at fault in the crash. According to authorities, an altercation took place after the accident and Walters opened fire.

Warrants stated that Wall was shot at least twice in the upper torso and Anderson once in the head.

A third victim, Paul McConnell, was shot and hit in the head and face with the gun, authorities said, but survived the attack.

