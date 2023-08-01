SC Lottery
Man, woman charged in Eutaville shooting of Berkeley Co. man

The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in a deadly shooting of a Goose Creek man.
By Marissa Lute
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in a deadly shooting of a Goose Creek man.

Justin Oliver, 23, of Eutawville, is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said.

Deputies were called to 425 Walker Drive in Eutaville around 7 a.m. on July 27 for a report of a man lying face down on the ground, Ravenell said.

The sheriff said the victim was a 22-year-old Goose Creek resident. The Orangeburg County Coroner has not yet released his name.

A resident who lives nearby told deputies they heard multiple gunshots around 6 a.m., a report states.

“Senseless. This is just utterly senseless,” Ravenell said in a release. “There is no reason on earth to justify this individual’s actions.”

Ravenell said a 23-year-old Eutawville woman has also been tied to the case. Siera Dangerfield has been charged with obstruction of justice after investigators determined her conflicting statements were her attempts to distance herself from the case, according to a warrant.

A booking photo of Dangerfield was not immediately available.

The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

