SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Second supermoon of the year happens tonight

FILE - A commercial airliner flies Northwest across Lake Michigan in front of the "Full Buck"...
FILE - A commercial airliner flies Northwest across Lake Michigan in front of the "Full Buck" supermoon, the first of four supermoons in 2023, July 3, 2023, in Chicago. The cosmos is offering up a double feature in August: a pair of supermoons. Catch the first show Tuesday night, Aug. 2, as the full moon rises in the southeast.(Charles Rex Arbogast | AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)
By Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 11:19 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – The month of August kicks off with a supermoon -- the second of four of the year.

The full moon will officially hit at 2:32 p.m. EDT, according to NASA, but will appear full from early Monday morning to early Thursday morning.

NASA defines the term supermoon “as either a new or full moon that happens with the moon is within 90% of perigee, its closet approach to Earth.”

They are known as the biggest and brightest full moons of the year.

Tuesday’s moon will be just 222,159 miles away from Earth, according to the Associated Press, giving it the supermoon label.

“Warm summer nights are the ideal time to watch the full moon rise in the eastern sky within minutes of sunset. And it happens twice in August,” said retired NASA astrophysicist Fred Espenak, dubbed Mr. Eclipse for his eclipse-chasing expertise.

The moon will be even closer the night of Aug. 30. Because it’s the second full moon in the same month, it will be what’s called a blue moon.

The last time two full supermoons graced the sky in the same month was in 2018. It won’t happen again until 2037, according to Italian astronomer Gianluca Masi, founder of the Virtual Telescope Project.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Most Read

Sierra Morrison faces one count of unlawful conduct toward a child. She turned herself in to...
Summerville mother charged after toddler dies in accidental shooting
Ryan Manigo, 33, faces 17 new charges, including three new counts of murder, as the...
Court documents detail new charges against Colleton County murder suspect
A 23-year-old man has been identified as the swimmer who went missing from Sullivans Island...
Coroner identifies missing swimmer recovered in Shem Creek
FILE - Actor Paul Reubens, portraying Pee-wee Herman, poses for a portrait while promoting "The...
Pee-wee Herman actor and creator Paul Reubens dies from cancer at 70
Angus Cloud arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Wallis...
Angus Cloud, breakout star of ‘Euphoria,’ is dead at 25

Latest News

Lee and Renee Wilson are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary on Aug. 10. (Source: KAKE,...
Man surprises wife with planting 1.2 million sunflowers for 50th wedding anniversary
A federal judge will decide how long the former CEO of Palmetto State Bank will spend behind...
VIDEO: Ex-CEO Laffitte to be sentenced in federal court Tuesday
The woman charged in an April crash that killed a newlywed and seriously injured the groom and...
RAW VIDEO: Komoroski bond hearing
Samantha Miller, 34, died on April 28 in a crash that injured her new husband, Aric Hutchinson,...
‘I’m crying happy tears’: Crash victim’s family reacts to judge’s denial of bond
The woman charged in an April crash that killed a newlywed and seriously injured the groom and...
VIDEO: Judge denies bond for woman charged in Folly Beach crash that killed newlywed