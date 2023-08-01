SC Lottery
Survey: Mt. Pleasant needs better roads, more affordable housing

The results of Mount Pleasant's Public Input Matters survey found the most important area of...
The results of Mount Pleasant's Public Input Matters survey found the most important area of improvement was the town's roads.(Live 5)
By Rey Llerena
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 3:30 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The town of Mount Pleasant revealed the results of a survey conducted to determine what people want their government to focus on over the next few years after months of public hearings.

Around 700 people in the town took part in their Public Input Matters meetings over six months dating back to last September. The results showed the town needs to focus on its transportation infrastructure and have more affordable housing.

The meetings were separated into seven districts all across the town. The most important area of improvement to all locals was the town’s roads.

Mayor Will Haynie said they started working on a comprehensive traffic management study in January to make traffic work better within the town.

Town officials said 41% of people who took part said the town needs more affordable housing options. Haynie said it was a number that surprised him.

“We have to look at where does the opportunity arise and how can we find a way to get attainable housing included in that,” Haynie said. “It’s going to be private sector, like Gregory Ferry was, and now, we have the ability use our state accommodations tax, a portion of that, to add however we can to get attainable housing.”

Click here to see the full results.

The results also show the town does well in terms of safety, the quality of their neighborhoods and protecting the environment among residents.

