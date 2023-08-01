Troopers: 1 dead in three-vehicle crash on Highway 17A

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash in Berkeley County.

A car was traveling north on U.S. Highway 17A near Willow Haven Lane when it collided with a southbound semi-truck, Lance Cpl. Nick Pye said. The car then collided with another southbound semi-truck.

The driver of the first truck was not hurt, and the driver of the second truck was taken to the hospital with injuries. Pye said the driver of the car died of their injuries.

The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has not released the name of the driver.

