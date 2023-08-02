SC Lottery
17-year-old arrested in connection with Mt. Pleasant police chase

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says a 17-year-old was arrested following a police chase on Wednesday morning.
By Pilar Briggs
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says a 17-year-old was arrested following a police chase on Wednesday morning.

A 17-year-old, whose name was not released because of his age, was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, the sheriff’s office says.

They say it happened near 310 Johnny Dodds Blvd. in Mount Pleasant at around 12:30 a.m. when deputies attempted to stop a stolen Toyota SUV.

When the vehicle failed to stop, deputies began to pursue it, they say.

They say after the vehicle crossed the Ravenel Bridge, the driver then lost control while trying to turn onto Morrisville Drive and crashed into trees.

Deputies say two other people who were in the vehicle ran and were not captured.

They say no injuries were reported.

The 17-year-old was being held at the Al Cannon Juvenile Detention Center.

