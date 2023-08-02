SC Lottery
Applications open for Charleston Water System citizens academy

By Steven Ardary
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 1:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Water System wants to teach its customers what they do through their citizen’s academy.

Forty applicants will be selected for the free, five-week program that will feature hands-on demonstrations and question-and-answer sessions. The session runs from Sept. 12 through Oct. 10.

Two weeks of the program have been set aside for plant tours.

“Not only does the Citizens Academy create ambassadors for the work that we do, but it also gives customers a unique look at what it takes to provide reliable water and sewer service to more than 500,000 residents—something many people take for granted.” CEO Mark Cline said. “These sessions really open people’s eyes to the enormity of the work our men and women do each day. More than 90% of last year’s class said they feel they’re getting a better value from their water and sewer service since completing the Academy.”

Applicants must be Charleston Water System customers who are at least 18 years old. The sessions include a catered dinner and two-hour class.

Applications are open until Aug. 20. Click here to apply.

Those selected will be notified by Aug. 25.

