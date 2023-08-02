Charleston Co. mom gifted car through McKinney-Vento program

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County School District is addressing homelessness among families in the district through the McKinney-Vento program.

Over the weekend, an event offered resources to hundreds of families, two of which ended with a big surprise-- a car.

Latoyia Cruz-Rivas, a parent with a child in the Charleston County School District, said she attended the Saturday event because she’s been a part of the program for a few months, but she had no clue what was in store for her.

She said she had been paying $385 every week since May for a rental, leaving her with no money to save for a vehicle of her own.

The mom of four has a son in the Charleston County School District at West Ashley High.

Cruz-Rivas said the program helps families like hers greatly, and you just have to stick with it and accept the help.

“I’ve been through so much probably in the last six years, but my attitude has always stayed the same,” she said. “I don’t get down, I keep my smile, and I keep hustling to do what I need to do.”

Cruz-Rivas is now checking things off her to-do list, she said on Wednesday morning she took care of property taxes and tags for her new ride.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.