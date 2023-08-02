SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Charleston Co. mom gifted car through McKinney-Vento program

Latoyia Cruz-Rivas, a parent with a child in the Charleston County School District, had been...
Latoyia Cruz-Rivas, a parent with a child in the Charleston County School District, had been paying $385 every week since May for a rental, leaving her with no money to save for a vehicle of her own.(Live 5)
By Meredith Blair
Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County School District is addressing homelessness among families in the district through the McKinney-Vento program.

Over the weekend, an event offered resources to hundreds of families, two of which ended with a big surprise-- a car.

Latoyia Cruz-Rivas, a parent with a child in the Charleston County School District, said she attended the Saturday event because she’s been a part of the program for a few months, but she had no clue what was in store for her.

She said she had been paying $385 every week since May for a rental, leaving her with no money to save for a vehicle of her own.

The mom of four has a son in the Charleston County School District at West Ashley High.

Cruz-Rivas said the program helps families like hers greatly, and you just have to stick with it and accept the help.

“I’ve been through so much probably in the last six years, but my attitude has always stayed the same,” she said. “I don’t get down, I keep my smile, and I keep hustling to do what I need to do.”

Cruz-Rivas is now checking things off her to-do list, she said on Wednesday morning she took care of property taxes and tags for her new ride.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The sheriff’s office’s chief pilot, Lt. Scott Martray, reported some type of malfunction in the...
Charleston Co. Sheriff’s chief pilot injured in helicopter crash at airport
Jamie Komoroski appears via video at a bond hearing in Charleston on Aug. 1, 2023. A circuit...
Judge denies bond for woman charged in Folly Beach crash that killed newlywed
A jury found 53-year-old Russell Laffitte guilty of six financial crimes in November. Leffitte...
Federal judge sentences ex-banking CEO Laffitte for financial crimes
A car was traveling north on U.S. Highway 17A near Willow Haven Lane when it collided with a...
Coroner’s office IDs 32-year-old woman killed in Highway 17A crash
The sheriff’s office says Detective Sgt. Daniel Greene and his family were traveling on Round O...
Colleton Co. detective’s daughter killed, family injured in crash

Latest News

There's currently mold under the kitchen sink and on the kid's clothes, and Holman says she...
Summerville woman claims apartment mold led to family health issues
A Dorchester County family’s countryside sanctuary was stolen from them after several of their...
Owner feels unsafe after horses found shot in Dorchester Co., juvenile charged
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says a 17-year-old was arrested following a police chase...
17-year-old arrested in connection with Mt. Pleasant police chase
A Summerville family says their health is declining by the day from what they claim is mold...
VIDEO: Summerville woman claims apartment mold led to family health issues