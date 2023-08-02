Charleston man arrested in connection with child pornography

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Charleston man is facing a dozen charges after an investigation prompted by a cyber tip, the attorney general’s office says.

Gustavo Daniel Aguirre Garro, 25, is charged with four counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and eight counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, attorney general spokesman Robert Kittle said.

Investigators received a CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children which led them to Garro. They say Garro distributed and possessed files of child sexual abuse material.

Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force investigators with the Charleston Police Department made the arrest. Investigators with the Attorney General’s Office, Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, Mount Pleasant Police Department, and Homeland Security Investigations, all also members of the state’s ICAC Task Force, assisted with this investigation.

Each of the 12 counts are punishable by up to 10 years in prison if he is convicted.

