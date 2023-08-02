SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Charleston man arrested in connection with child pornography

Gustavo Daniel Aguirre Garro, 25, is charged with four counts of second-degree sexual...
Gustavo Daniel Aguirre Garro, 25, is charged with four counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and eight counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, according to jail records.(Al Cannon Detention Center)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 3:56 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Charleston man is facing a dozen charges after an investigation prompted by a cyber tip, the attorney general’s office says.

Gustavo Daniel Aguirre Garro, 25, is charged with four counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and eight counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, attorney general spokesman Robert Kittle said.

Investigators received a CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children which led them to Garro. They say Garro distributed and possessed files of child sexual abuse material.

Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force investigators with the Charleston Police Department made the arrest. Investigators with the Attorney General’s Office, Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, Mount Pleasant Police Department, and Homeland Security Investigations, all also members of the state’s ICAC Task Force, assisted with this investigation.

Each of the 12 counts are punishable by up to 10 years in prison if he is convicted.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The sheriff’s office’s chief pilot, Lt. Scott Martray, reported some type of malfunction in the...
Charleston Co. Sheriff’s chief pilot injured in helicopter crash at airport
Jamie Komoroski appears via video at a bond hearing in Charleston on Aug. 1, 2023. A circuit...
Judge denies bond for woman charged in Folly Beach crash that killed newlywed
A jury found 53-year-old Russell Laffitte guilty of six financial crimes in November. Leffitte...
Federal judge sentences ex-banking CEO Laffitte for financial crimes
A car was traveling north on U.S. Highway 17A near Willow Haven Lane when it collided with a...
Coroner’s office IDs 32-year-old woman killed in Highway 17A crash
The sheriff’s office says Detective Sgt. Daniel Greene and his family were traveling on Round O...
Colleton Co. detective’s daughter killed, family injured in crash

Latest News

Charleston Police have responded to around 150 suspected overdoses this year alone.
Charleston Police fight opioid overdoses with help from federal program
South Carolina Highway Patrol
Coroner IDs 18-year-old killed in Charleston Co. crash
Summerville Police released these surveillance images in connection with the robbery of a U.S....
Summerville Police make arrest in robbery of postal worker
South Carolina state Sen. Stephen Goldfinch
State senator injured during National Guard deployment