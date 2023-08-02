SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Charleston Police fight opioid overdoses with help from federal program

Charleston Police have responded to around 150 suspected overdoses this year alone.
Charleston Police have responded to around 150 suspected overdoses this year alone.(live 5)
By Rey Llerena
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 3:39 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police have developed a Comprehensive Opioid, Stimulant and Substance Use Program with help from the federal government to fight a rise in overdoses in the area.

The City of Charleston was awarded $900,000 in 2021 to fund this project for three years. It’s designed to fight the ongoing overdoses related to opioids and other drugs through education, handing out Narcan and working with other local agencies.

Project Coordinator Shelby Joffrion oversees trends and talks with other law enforcement agencies in Charleston County. She has two police officers who help her follow up on overdose cases within the city.

Police have responded to around 150 suspected overdoses this year alone. A total of 34 of those overdoses were fatal, and all of them were due to fentanyl, Joffrion said.

Police said those 34 deaths are around five times higher than the city’s murder rate.

Joffrion said they saw a jump in opioid use due to the pandemic, which is still being felt.

“There haven’t been any confirmed instances of fentanyl being mixed with marijuana,” Joffrion said. “However, it is mixed with everything else. I will say this as well, Xzylazine is not an opioid, so it does not respond to Narcan. Narcan will not be effective for those that are using Xzylazine. That’s a tranquilizer. It’s a depressant.”

Though the program is supposed to run for three years, police said they plan to extend it for another two years.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The sheriff’s office’s chief pilot, Lt. Scott Martray, reported some type of malfunction in the...
Charleston Co. Sheriff’s chief pilot injured in helicopter crash at airport
Jamie Komoroski appears via video at a bond hearing in Charleston on Aug. 1, 2023. A circuit...
Judge denies bond for woman charged in Folly Beach crash that killed newlywed
A jury found 53-year-old Russell Laffitte guilty of six financial crimes in November. Leffitte...
Federal judge sentences ex-banking CEO Laffitte for financial crimes
A car was traveling north on U.S. Highway 17A near Willow Haven Lane when it collided with a...
Coroner’s office IDs 32-year-old woman killed in Highway 17A crash
The sheriff’s office says Detective Sgt. Daniel Greene and his family were traveling on Round O...
Colleton Co. detective’s daughter killed, family injured in crash

Latest News

Gustavo Daniel Aguirre Garro, 25, is charged with four counts of second-degree sexual...
Charleston man arrested in connection with child pornography
South Carolina Highway Patrol
Coroner IDs 18-year-old killed in Charleston Co. crash
Summerville Police released these surveillance images in connection with the robbery of a U.S....
Summerville Police make arrest in robbery of postal worker
South Carolina state Sen. Stephen Goldfinch
State senator injured during National Guard deployment