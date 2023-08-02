Charleston School District committee approves private security for schools

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County School District is working to make schools as safe as possible heading into the new school year. One way district officials are just doing that is by making sure each school has a dedicated security officer with the sole responsibility of keeping kids and staff safe.

The district partners with local law enforcement to put a certified police officer or sheriff’s deputy in each school but because of staff difficulties in law enforcement some of those positions have been gone unfilled.

On Tuesday, members of the CCSD Audit and Finance Committee took action to approve a $1.5 million contract with Metropolitan Security Services Inc (Walden Security) to hire private security officers for 23 schools that are currently without a school resource officer.

The idea of hiring additional security to fill vacant positions came after an internal review of the district’s security following the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas that killed 19 students and two teachers.

District staff analyzed about a dozen safety enhancements including new types of locks, weapon detectors and bulletproof doors.

While some of those enhancements are too expensive to be practical, the district proposed using unspent money for SROs to hire private security until SROs could be hired. The contract with Walden still needs to be approved by the full board.

When the district first suggested additional security staff for schools without SROs, officials said they would look for candidates with law enforcement or military backgrounds and they would still be required to go through state-mandated training.

