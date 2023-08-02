City of Charleston hosting financial education program

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The City of Charleston is hosting a safe banking workshop and education session to help residents financially succeed by setting them up with safe and reliable banking.

Attendees will have the opportunity to open an affordable account with the banks at the workshop with low or no monthly fees.

For those who create an account and keep it open for 60 days, the City will match up to $100 in that account to help people get started with their savings.

Mindy Sturm, the director of the Mayor’s Office for children, youth and families, says not everyone has access to financial education when they need it. This program aims to help those in need of guidance and to get them set up for success.

“I’ve learned so much by being part of these workshops about establishing credit. So the bank on coalition has partners who are local, like origin SC, like increasing hope, like the Urban League, who offer this type of programming and so it really is, it’s incredible to watch people be able to go through this process, get an account, yes, but also learn how to build towards homeownership and really achieve all of their own financial goals,” Sturm says.

The in-person workshop will be on Aug. 30 at the Arthur W. Christopher Community Center.

“This is part of our ‘Bank on Charleston’ Coalition. And the purpose of that initiative is to get people into safe affordable bank accounts,” Strum says. “And the real purpose behind that is so that they have access to safe banking that their money is in a safe place, they can avoid predatory lending and check cashing places that have you know, high fees and the like, and also to so you get the benefits of banking, you can, you know, establish credit, you have a record of where your money is going and things of that nature.”

Registration is required, as space is limited. Those interested in attending can reserve their space by clicking here.

