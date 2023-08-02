SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Coroner IDs 18-year-old killed in Charleston Co. crash

South Carolina Highway Patrol
South Carolina Highway Patrol(Contributed)
By Marissa Lute
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 3:04 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner has released the name of the man who died in a crash.

Saheem Ashe, 18, of Charleston died at Trident Medical Center on July 25 from injuries he received in a crash that happened on July 18, coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said.

Officials say the crash happened at the intersection of Koester Road and Galaxy Road at approximately 3:09 a.m.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The sheriff’s office’s chief pilot, Lt. Scott Martray, reported some type of malfunction in the...
Charleston Co. Sheriff’s chief pilot injured in helicopter crash at airport
Jamie Komoroski appears via video at a bond hearing in Charleston on Aug. 1, 2023. A circuit...
Judge denies bond for woman charged in Folly Beach crash that killed newlywed
A jury found 53-year-old Russell Laffitte guilty of six financial crimes in November. Leffitte...
Federal judge sentences ex-banking CEO Laffitte for financial crimes
A car was traveling north on U.S. Highway 17A near Willow Haven Lane when it collided with a...
Coroner’s office IDs 32-year-old woman killed in Highway 17A crash
The sheriff’s office says Detective Sgt. Daniel Greene and his family were traveling on Round O...
Colleton Co. detective’s daughter killed, family injured in crash

Latest News

Summerville Police released these surveillance images in connection with the robbery of a U.S....
Summerville Police make arrest in robbery of postal worker
South Carolina state Sen. Stephen Goldfinch
State senator injured during National Guard deployment
Charleston Water System wants to teach their customers what they do through their citizen's...
Applications open for Charleston Water System citizens academy
VIDEO: Charleston Water System launches citizens academy