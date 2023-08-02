Coroner IDs 18-year-old killed in Charleston Co. crash

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner has released the name of the man who died in a crash.

Saheem Ashe, 18, of Charleston died at Trident Medical Center on July 25 from injuries he received in a crash that happened on July 18, coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said.

Officials say the crash happened at the intersection of Koester Road and Galaxy Road at approximately 3:09 a.m.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

