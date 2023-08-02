SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Coroner IDs 22-year-old victim in deadly Eutawville shooting

The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in a deadly shooting of a Goose Creek man.
By Marissa Lute and Pilar Briggs
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office has identified a man who was killed in a Eutawville shooting on Thursday.

Na’Quan White, 22, of Goose Creek, died of a gunshot wound, coroner Sean Fogle said.

The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office said two people have been charged in connection to the shooting.

Justin Oliver, 23, of Eutawville, was charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said.

Siera Dangerfield, 23, was also charged in the case with obstruction of justice after investigators determined her conflicting statements were her attempts to distance herself from the case, according to a warrant.

A booking photo of Dangerfield was not immediately available.

Deputies were called to 425 Walker Dr. in Eutawville around 7 a.m. on July 27 for a report of a man lying face down on the ground, Ravenell said.

A resident who lives nearby told deputies they heard multiple gunshots around 6 a.m., a report states.

“Senseless. This is just utterly senseless,” Ravenell said in a release. “There is no reason on earth to justify this individual’s actions.”

The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The sheriff’s office’s chief pilot, Lt. Scott Martray, reported some type of malfunction in the...
Charleston Co. Sheriff’s chief pilot injured in helicopter crash at airport
Jamie Komoroski appears via video at a bond hearing in Charleston on Aug. 1, 2023. A circuit...
Judge denies bond for woman charged in Folly Beach crash that killed newlywed
A jury found 53-year-old Russell Laffitte guilty of six financial crimes in November. Leffitte...
Federal judge sentences ex-banking CEO Laffitte for financial crimes
A car was traveling north on U.S. Highway 17A near Willow Haven Lane when it collided with a...
Coroner’s office IDs 32-year-old woman killed in Highway 17A crash
The sheriff’s office says Detective Sgt. Daniel Greene and his family were traveling on Round O...
Colleton Co. detective’s daughter killed, family injured in crash

Latest News

Summerville Police released these surveillance images in connection with the robbery of a U.S....
Summerville Police make arrest in robbery of postal worker
Officials say law enforcement officer killed on train tracks in Easley
Upstate officer killed in line of duty on train tracks, officials say
South Carolina state Sen. Stephen Goldfinch
State senator injured during National Guard deployment
Back to school is right around the corner and several organizations across the Lowcountry are...
THE LIST: Back to school giveaways, events in the Lowcountry