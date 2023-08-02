Coroner IDs 22-year-old victim in deadly Eutawville shooting

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office has identified a man who was killed in a Eutawville shooting on Thursday.

Na’Quan White, 22, of Goose Creek, died of a gunshot wound, coroner Sean Fogle said.

The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office said two people have been charged in connection to the shooting.

Justin Oliver, 23, of Eutawville, was charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said.

Siera Dangerfield, 23, was also charged in the case with obstruction of justice after investigators determined her conflicting statements were her attempts to distance herself from the case, according to a warrant.

A booking photo of Dangerfield was not immediately available.

Deputies were called to 425 Walker Dr. in Eutawville around 7 a.m. on July 27 for a report of a man lying face down on the ground, Ravenell said.

A resident who lives nearby told deputies they heard multiple gunshots around 6 a.m., a report states.

“Senseless. This is just utterly senseless,” Ravenell said in a release. “There is no reason on earth to justify this individual’s actions.”

The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

