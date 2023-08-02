Coroner’s office IDs 32-year-old woman killed in Highway 17A crash

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has identified a Bonneau woman as the victim of a crash in Berkeley County Tuesday morning.

Whitney Strong, 32, of Bonneau, died at the scene of a crash on U.S. Highway 17A, coroner Darnell Hartwell said.

Strong was traveling north on U.S. Highway 17A near Willow Haven Lane when it collided with a southbound semi-truck around 7:15 a.m., Lance Cpl. Nick Pye said. The car then collided with another southbound semi-truck.

The driver of the first truck was not hurt, and the driver of the second truck was taken to the hospital with injuries.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Berkeley County Coroner’s Office are investigating the crash.

