Federal grant program sends $100K to Sullivan’s Island beach trail

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - A federal grant program is sending more than $770,000 to improve and maintain eight trails across South Carolina.

One Sullivan’s Island trail is among the recipients of the grants with $100,000 heading to the town for its beachfront nature trail.

South Carolina park officials said the $100,000 with fund roughly half of the project.

“Sullivan’s Island represents a unique government, community, and ecosystem where every effort has been made to balance important issues,” Sullivan’s Island Town Councilman Gary Visser said. “The community is respectful of the people of South Carolina who own our beaches and make investments in providing ADA access to that resource. We are ever mindful of our stewardship of this resource for our state’s residents and for the visitors who travel to enrich their lives in this unique habitat. The trails and beach paths are both access and are carefully crafted (and maintained) opportunities for views, ocean shore and the historic structures that are part of the National Park.”

Funding requests through the program are reimbursement requests requiring the recipient to pay all costs of the project before submitting a request for 80% of eligible costs.

Another $28,000 grant went to the Wambaw Cycle enhancement project in Francis Marion National Forest.

Projects in Cherokee, Union and Newberry counties and the cities of Rock Hill, Greenville and Spartanburg were the others receiving grants.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.