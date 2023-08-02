FIRST ALERT: Crash with injury closes Savannah Hwy near Deward Ave.

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is responding to a crash in the Ravenel area Wednesday afternoon.

Deputies say the crash is on Savannah Highway near Deward Avenue. Southbound lanes are closed.

The sheriff’s office says the crash involves an injury.

Traffic is being diverted to Old Jacksonboro Road.

It is unclear how many vehicles are involved.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

