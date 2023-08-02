Hahanan police asks for public’s help in finding burglary suspect
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 7:23 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
HANAHAN, S.C. (WCSC) - The Hanahan Police Department says they need the public’s help in identifying a man they say is connected to a burglary.
The department says the suspect is wanted for questioning for a burglary that happened on July 21 at 5000 Mabeline Rd.
If anyone recognizes the suspect, they are asked to call the Hanahan Police Department or email Detective Reyna at creyna@cityofhanahan.com.
