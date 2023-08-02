SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Judge orders sheriff’s office to turn over jailhouse calls

Lawyers for Live 5 News submitted a reply to the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office’s rebuttal of a proposed order on the release of jailhouse calls.
By Thomas Gruel
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 12:54 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A judge has submitted a final order requiring the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office to turn over jailhouse calls made by Jamie Komoroski to Live 5 News.

Komoroski, 25, is charged with three counts of felony DUI causing bodily injury or death and reckless homicide in connection to an April crash that killed new bride Samantha Miller.

A judge ruled in favor of Live 5 News during a hearing last month after a lawsuit was filed over the Sheriff’s Office refusal to release jail video calls.

Those calls made by Komoroski were released to the Post and Courier after that outlet requested the recordings through a Freedom of Information Act.

Chief Justice Jean Toal’s order says that the calls requested through FOIA by Live 5 News do not fall under any exceptions and the Sheriff’s Office waived its ability to deny the calls because they already gave them to the Post and Courier.

The order goes on to say the recordings do not fall under the Homeland Security Act.

The Sheriff’s Office claimed the calls involved intercepted communications in a July 10th hearing and again in a rebutal to Live 5 New’s proposed order.

The order says the Sheriff’s Office has three business days from to provide the documents.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The sheriff’s office’s chief pilot, Lt. Scott Martray, reported some type of malfunction in the...
Charleston Co. Sheriff’s chief pilot injured in helicopter crash at airport
Jamie Komoroski appears via video at a bond hearing in Charleston on Aug. 1, 2023. A circuit...
Judge denies bond for woman charged in Folly Beach crash that killed newlywed
Sierra Morrison faces one count of unlawful conduct toward a child. She turned herself in to...
Summerville mother charged after toddler dies in accidental shooting
A 23-year-old man has been identified as the swimmer who went missing from Sullivans Island...
Coroner identifies missing swimmer recovered in Shem Creek
Ryan Manigo, 33, faces 17 new charges, including three new counts of murder, as the...
Court documents detail new charges against Colleton County murder suspect

Latest News

Newington Elementary grandparent says the Berlin G. Myers Parkway construction will cause...
Berlin G. Myers construction causes concerns over upcoming school traffic
Despite the heat, several Lowcountry farms said their produce output and quality of crops have...
Lowcountry farms prioritize worker’s safety as summer breaks heat records
The sheriff’s office’s chief pilot, Lt. Scott Martray, reported some type of malfunction in the...
Charleston Co. Sheriff’s chief pilot injured in helicopter crash at airport
A car was traveling north on U.S. Highway 17A near Willow Haven Lane when it collided with a...
Troopers: 1 dead in three-vehicle crash on Highway 17A