Judge orders sheriff’s office to turn over jailhouse calls

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A judge has submitted a final order requiring the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office to turn over jailhouse calls made by Jamie Komoroski to Live 5 News.

Komoroski, 25, is charged with three counts of felony DUI causing bodily injury or death and reckless homicide in connection to an April crash that killed new bride Samantha Miller.

A judge ruled in favor of Live 5 News during a hearing last month after a lawsuit was filed over the Sheriff’s Office refusal to release jail video calls.

Those calls made by Komoroski were released to the Post and Courier after that outlet requested the recordings through a Freedom of Information Act.

Chief Justice Jean Toal’s order says that the calls requested through FOIA by Live 5 News do not fall under any exceptions and the Sheriff’s Office waived its ability to deny the calls because they already gave them to the Post and Courier.

The order goes on to say the recordings do not fall under the Homeland Security Act.

The Sheriff’s Office claimed the calls involved intercepted communications in a July 10th hearing and again in a rebutal to Live 5 New’s proposed order.

The order says the Sheriff’s Office has three business days from to provide the documents.

