Lowcountry businesses gear up for tax-free weekend

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina’s tax-free weekend is Aug. 4-6, and small businesses that sell tax-exempt items are gearing up for the big weekend.

Last year, South Carolina shoppers bought more than $26.2 million dollars in tax-free items during Tax-Free Weekend, according to the SC Department of Revenue.

Those items include computers, clothes, shoes and school supplies. Each of those won’t be subject to the state’s 6% sales tax, or the additional county taxes that are normally tacked on to purchases in Charleston, Dorchester and Berkeley Counties.

Missy Johnson, the owner and designer at Black Octopus Mercantile in Park Circle says Black Friday is usually a big weekend for her store, and she is hoping tax-free has the same influx of customers. She sells locally made and designed clothing, hats, accessories and select paper products.

“I’ve always wanted my own surf brand. So this is a dream come true. Have about 13 years in the making. And I just want to bring you the best of the best, the best local threads, the best local designs and definitely the coolest designs around you won’t find these in our big box friends,” Johnson says.

She reminds customers that tax-free weekend extends to a lot of goods in your community, many sold at local community-run stores.

“Come check out your local community businesses. We are local. I’m a neighbor right here in Park Circle. I live in work right here. I’ve got like I said, I’ve got unique designs you won’t find at some of the bigger places. I am a local artist. So you’re supporting local art. You’re wearing local art. Does a community good,” Johnson says.

Find more details about tax-free weekend from the Department of Revenue.

