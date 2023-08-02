SC Lottery
Man accused of using Taser on woman in N. Charleston traffic incident

Maurice Richardson, 61, is charged with second and third-degree assault and battery, according...
By Marissa Lute
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 6:32 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A man is facing charges after North Charleston Police say he assaulted a woman with a Taser in traffic.

Maurice Richardson, 61, is charged with second and third-degree assault and battery, according to jail records.

An officer was flagged down by someone who witnessed the assault near the intersection of Cosgrove Avenue and Azalea Drive around 7:52 p.m. on July 10, a report states.

The officer found the assault victim nearby who told them she was in traffic when Richardson pulled up next to her, reached into her car and Tased her several times, the report states.

Witnesses and the victim told officers that she tried to defend herself with a kitchen utensil before Richardson hit the victim in the face.

The report states officers with the Charleston Police Department made several attempts to arrest Richardson but were unsuccessful.

Richardson was booked at the Al Cannon Detention Center on Tuesday.

A judge set his bond at $20,465.

