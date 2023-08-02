SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Man arrested for breaking into condos, rubbing women’s feet while they slept

Mark Anthony Gonzales is accused of entering condos and rubbing woman's feet while they were...
Mark Anthony Gonzales is accused of entering condos and rubbing woman's feet while they were sleeping.(Douglas County Sheriff's Office)
By Kevin Sheridan and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 7:33 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STATELINE, Nev. (KOLO/Gray News) - A California man is facing charges after police say he was caught rubbing women’s feet while they were sleeping after breaking into their condominiums.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office reports that 26-year-old Mark Anthony Gonzales of Atwater, California, entered at least two resort condos through unlocked screen doors. He then positioned himself at the foot of the occupant’s bed and started rubbing the female victim’s feet.

The women told police they woke up during these interactions and Gonzales took off when they confronted him.

Authorities said Gonzales was known to law enforcement in the area as he is the suspect of numerous crimes, including stealing women’s shoes, trespassing and sexual self-gratification.

On Tuesday, Douglas County authorities said they were helped by Merced County Sheriff’s Office detectives in arresting Gonzales. He was booked into the Merced County Jail on two counts of burglary and two counts of battery.

“I am extremely pleased that my Investigators were able to identify, locate, and arrest this individual,” said Douglas County Sheriff Dan Coverley.

The 26-year-old is currently being held on a fugitive warrant with bail set at $50,000. He is expected to be extradited back to Douglas County.

“These types of crimes are especially alarming to a community, and being able to make an arrest allows the victims and community to feel safe again,” Coverley said.

Copyright 2023 KOLO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The sheriff’s office’s chief pilot, Lt. Scott Martray, reported some type of malfunction in the...
Charleston Co. Sheriff’s chief pilot injured in helicopter crash at airport
Jamie Komoroski appears via video at a bond hearing in Charleston on Aug. 1, 2023. A circuit...
Judge denies bond for woman charged in Folly Beach crash that killed newlywed
A jury found 53-year-old Russell Laffitte guilty of six financial crimes in November. Leffitte...
Federal judge sentences ex-banking CEO Laffitte for financial crimes
A car was traveling north on U.S. Highway 17A near Willow Haven Lane when it collided with a...
Coroner’s office IDs 32-year-old woman killed in Highway 17A crash
The sheriff’s office says Detective Sgt. Daniel Greene and his family were traveling on Round O...
Colleton Co. detective’s daughter killed, family injured in crash

Latest News

Special counsel Jack Smith speaks to the media about an indictment of former President Donald...
Prosecutors may be aiming for quick Trump trial by not naming alleged conspirators, experts say
Chicago police are investigating two armed robberies involving mail carriers. (SOURCE: WLS)
2 mail carriers robbed at gunpoint less than 15 minutes apart
Corrections Director Bryan Stirling speaks during a news conference at the South Carolina State...
SC leaders say new program will cut nation’s lowest reincarceration rate even more
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is responding to a crash in the Ravenel area Wednesday...
FIRST ALERT: Crash involving motorcycle closes portion of Savannah Hwy
VIDEO: SC leaders say new program will cut nation’s lowest reincarceration rate even more