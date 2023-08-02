New general manager named for Live 5 WCSC

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Gray Television, the parent company of Live 5 WCSC, named a new leader for the station Wednesday afternoon.

Brian Daugherty, who has served as the station’s general sales manager since May of 2022, will become the station’s new vice president and general manager. Gray TV Senior Vice President Ronna Corrente made the announcement to station staff Wednesday.

Daugherty began his career in media more than 20 years ago in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, in print and digital advertising sales. In 2014, he helped launch a digital marketing agency.

He joined Gray TV’s WAFB-TV, the CBS station in Baton Rouge, as a digital advertising specialist in 2017. He was promoted to local sales manager in 2019.

Daugherty succeeds Dan Cates, who recently retired after a long and distinguished career.

Live 5 WCSC, which is celebrating its 70th anniversary this year, is the state’s oldest continuously-operating television station. It has been a CBS station since its sign-on on June 19, 1953.

Gray Television, which is headquartered in Atlanta, is the nation’s largest owner of top-rated local television stations and digital assets. Its stations serve 113 television markets that collectively reach approximately 36 percent of U.S. television households.

