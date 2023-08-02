SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Owner feels unsafe after horses found shot in Dorchester Co., juvenile charged

A Dorchester County family’s countryside sanctuary was stolen from them after several of their...
A Dorchester County family’s countryside sanctuary was stolen from them after several of their horses were shot on their property over the weekend.(live 5)
By Molly McBride
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A juvenile has been charged in connection to the shooting of several horses over the weekend, according to the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident happened at 120 Rancho Hippey Way near St. George on Friday afternoon, Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Lt. Rick Carson said.

The horse’s owner, Marcy Hippey, said the shooting left one horse dead and three others injured.

Despite the charges, Hippey said she feels unsafe on her property.

“This isn’t a safe haven anymore because somebody violated that when they killed my horse and shot the others,” Hippey, said

Hippey said she heard close gunshots on Friday afternoon and went outside to yell at the shooter to stop. She said she assumed someone was target shooting nearby.

“It’s so common to hear gunshots around here that you just kind of tune it out,” Hippey said.

When gunfire rang out again, she returned outside to find her horses running around the pasture, frantically.

She assumed the horses were just startled by the nearby gunfire and the gunshot wounds were not apparent initially, she said.

It wasn’t until the next morning she found her 30-year-old horse, Charlotte, dead. Upon closer inspection, she said she noticed Charlotte had eight gunshot wounds.

“Had I known that she had been shot I never would have let her suffer,” Hippey said. “I feel a lot of guilt.”

It wasn’t only Charlotte who suffered, three additional horses on the property were shot, Hippey said.

“I can’t even understand the thought process of someone that would intentionally hurt an animal, and with the malice that this person hurt them,” Hippey said.

Hippey lives on 120 acres near St. George in Dorchester County. She said the neighborhood has always been a peaceful and quiet place for her family to take care of their animals.

“I don’t feel like it can be a sanctuary anymore because we’re not safe like we thought that we were,” Hippey said.

Despite her fear, Hippey said she is not going to let it get in the way of doing what she loves.

“We’re not going to give up, we’re not changing what we do,” Hippey said. “This is our home; this is our home for the animals and we’re going to keep rescuing animals and keep enjoying life.”

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The sheriff’s office’s chief pilot, Lt. Scott Martray, reported some type of malfunction in the...
Charleston Co. Sheriff’s chief pilot injured in helicopter crash at airport
Jamie Komoroski appears via video at a bond hearing in Charleston on Aug. 1, 2023. A circuit...
Judge denies bond for woman charged in Folly Beach crash that killed newlywed
A jury found 53-year-old Russell Laffitte guilty of six financial crimes in November. Leffitte...
Federal judge sentences ex-banking CEO Laffitte for financial crimes
A car was traveling north on U.S. Highway 17A near Willow Haven Lane when it collided with a...
Coroner’s office IDs 32-year-old woman killed in Highway 17A crash
The sheriff’s office says Detective Sgt. Daniel Greene and his family were traveling on Round O...
Colleton Co. detective’s daughter killed, family injured in crash

Latest News

Latoyia Cruz-Rivas, a parent with a child in the Charleston County School District, had been...
Charleston Co. mom gifted car through McKinney-Vento program
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says a 17-year-old was arrested following a police chase...
17-year-old arrested in connection with Mt. Pleasant police chase
There's currently mold under the kitchen sink and on the kid's clothes, and Holman says she...
Summerville woman claims apartment mold led to family health issues
The City of Charleston is hosting a safe banking workshop and education session on August 30th...
City of Charleston hosting financial education program