Owner feels unsafe after horses found shot in Dorchester Co., juvenile charged

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A juvenile has been charged in connection to the shooting of several horses over the weekend, according to the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident happened at 120 Rancho Hippey Way near St. George on Friday afternoon, Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Lt. Rick Carson said.

The horse’s owner, Marcy Hippey, said the shooting left one horse dead and three others injured.

Despite the charges, Hippey said she feels unsafe on her property.

“This isn’t a safe haven anymore because somebody violated that when they killed my horse and shot the others,” Hippey, said

Hippey said she heard close gunshots on Friday afternoon and went outside to yell at the shooter to stop. She said she assumed someone was target shooting nearby.

“It’s so common to hear gunshots around here that you just kind of tune it out,” Hippey said.

When gunfire rang out again, she returned outside to find her horses running around the pasture, frantically.

She assumed the horses were just startled by the nearby gunfire and the gunshot wounds were not apparent initially, she said.

It wasn’t until the next morning she found her 30-year-old horse, Charlotte, dead. Upon closer inspection, she said she noticed Charlotte had eight gunshot wounds.

“Had I known that she had been shot I never would have let her suffer,” Hippey said. “I feel a lot of guilt.”

It wasn’t only Charlotte who suffered, three additional horses on the property were shot, Hippey said.

“I can’t even understand the thought process of someone that would intentionally hurt an animal, and with the malice that this person hurt them,” Hippey said.

Hippey lives on 120 acres near St. George in Dorchester County. She said the neighborhood has always been a peaceful and quiet place for her family to take care of their animals.

“I don’t feel like it can be a sanctuary anymore because we’re not safe like we thought that we were,” Hippey said.

Despite her fear, Hippey said she is not going to let it get in the way of doing what she loves.

“We’re not going to give up, we’re not changing what we do,” Hippey said. “This is our home; this is our home for the animals and we’re going to keep rescuing animals and keep enjoying life.”

