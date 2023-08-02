SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Rain chance to increase later this week!

Live 5 First Alert Weather
Live 5 First Alert Weather(Live 5)
By Joey Sovine
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 5:57 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Spotty rain and plenty of sunshine highlight are forecast for today.

TODAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Storms. High 88.

THURSDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 87.

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 85.

SATURDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 90.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Storms. High 93.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The sheriff’s office’s chief pilot, Lt. Scott Martray, reported some type of malfunction in the...
Charleston Co. Sheriff’s chief pilot injured in helicopter crash at airport
Jamie Komoroski appears via video at a bond hearing in Charleston on Aug. 1, 2023. A circuit...
Judge denies bond for woman charged in Folly Beach crash that killed newlywed
A jury found 53-year-old Russell Laffitte guilty of six financial crimes in November. Leffitte...
Federal judge sentences ex-banking CEO Laffitte for financial crimes
The sheriff’s office says Detective Sgt. Daniel Greene and his family were traveling on Round O...
Colleton Co. detective’s daughter killed, family injured in crash
Samantha Miller, 34, died on April 28 in a crash that injured her new husband, Aric Hutchinson,...
‘I’m crying happy tears’: Crash victim’s family reacts to judge’s denial of bond

Latest News

Meteorologist Joey Sovine has a look at your Wednesday morning forecast.
VIDEO: Your Wednesday morning forecast
Live 5 First Alert Weather
Quiet Night Ahead... Mostly Dry Tuesay!
As we move through the summer, 2023 continues to break heat records.
VIDEO: Lowcountry farms prioritize worker’s safety as summer breaks heat records
First Alert Meteorologist Joey Sovine has an updated look at your Tuesday forecast.
VIDEO: Your Tuesday afternoon forecast update