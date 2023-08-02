Rain chance to increase later this week!
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 5:57 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Spotty rain and plenty of sunshine highlight are forecast for today.
TODAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Storms. High 88.
THURSDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 87.
FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 85.
SATURDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 90.
SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Storms. High 93.
