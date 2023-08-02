SC Lottery
State senator injured during National Guard deployment

South Carolina state Sen. Stephen Goldfinch
South Carolina state Sen. Stephen Goldfinch(Source: Sen. Stephen Goldfinch Facebook page)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 11:01 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A South Carolina state senator was injured during his National Guard deployment in Africa, a National Guard spokesperson said.

Sen. Stephen Goldfinch (R-Georgetown) suffered a non-combat, non-life-threatening injury during his deployment with the South Carolina National Guard in Africa, Maj. Karla Evans said.

Goldfinch serves as a captain.

Evans said the incident happened Tuesday and no one else was injured.

Evans said she was unable to confirm any information on any procedures scheduled for Goldfinch, citing HIPAA laws.

Goldfinch represents District 34 which contains portions of Georgetown, Charleston and Horry counties. He served as a state representative from 2013-2016 before serving in the Senate.

