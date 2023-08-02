SC Lottery
Summerville Police make arrest in robbery of postal worker

Summerville Police released these surveillance images in connection with the robbery of a U.S. Postal Service employee in mid-June.(Live 5/File)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 2:16 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Police say a man is facing multiple charges in the June armed robbery of a U.S. Postal Service employee.

Gregory Lamont Mack is charged with armed robbery, pointing and presenting a firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime, and wearing masks, Capt. Chris Hirsch said. The last charge was related to Mack allegedly concealing his identity during the incident, he said.

Police arrested him Wednesday morning without incident with the help of the U.S Marshal’s Task Force.

A booking photo of Mack was not immediately available from the jail’s website.

He was being held at the Dorchester County Detention Center pending a bond hearing.

