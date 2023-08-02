Zimlet USA to open manufacturing company in Georgetown County

ANDREWS S.C. (WCSC)- An American subsidiary of an Italian company that makes plumbing parts, has announced that it is opening a manufacturing facility in Georgetown County.

Zilmet USA says they have broken ground on Wednesday to construct a 150,000-square-foot facility at the Industrial Park in Andrews.

The company says Georgetown County Economic Development has worked closely with them on the plans, previously known as “Project Hooper”.

The company’s $32.7 million investment will create approximately 50 new jobs, a news release states.

“Georgetown County continues to grow its community and we are excited to welcome Zilmet USA to our family,” Georgetown County Council Chairman Louis Morant says. “We look forward to a long-lasting relationship with Zilmet USA and career opportunities that are sustainable for our residents. For this company to be establishing their first U.S. manufacturing facility here in the county speaks volumes. It continues to show that Georgetown County is the perfect place to work, eat, play and live.”

Since being established in 2012 in Rhode Island, Zilmet USA has been getting all its product from its primary manufacturing plant in Italy, the news release states. The company also says because of unexpected growth, it needed to expand its 2 million-square-foot manufacturing space.

“We needed to increase our production capability, either here in Italy or in the USA,” Paolo Benetolo, one of the company’s owners and CEO said. “Since the USA is our largest growth market, it only made sense to build there. This will allow us to better serve our US customer base in addition to freeing up existing capacity in Italy for our European and worldwide demand.”

The North American General Manager, Scot Jacobsen, says they are “pleased to be partnering with South Carolina and Georgetown County.”

“...They have been extremely helpful and accommodating every step of the way. Their Ready SC program, which helps recruit and train potential employees, was a decisive factoring in our move here.” Jacobsen says.

Zimlet USA says Phase 1 of the project is tentatively scheduled to be completed in late 2024, with production beginning in 2025.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.