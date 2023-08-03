SC Lottery
Beaufort Police introduce newest K-9 units

Beaufort Police introduced two new K-9s and their handlers Thursday. Left: Officer Wiren and...
Beaufort Police introduced two new K-9s and their handlers Thursday. Left: Officer Wiren and K-9 Supra Right: Sgt. Kopylov and K-9 Jampi(Beaufort Police Department)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 11:12 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BEAUFORT, S.C. (WCSC) - The newest officers for the Beaufort Police Department have eight legs and are a combined 3 years old.

Officers Supra and Jampi are year-and-a-half-old Belgian Malinois that are trained in tracking, apprehension and detection.

The officers are teamed with their handlers, Sgt. Mikhail Kopylov and Officer Sterling Wiren. The dogs recently completed a 12-week training program including six in Pennsylvania with their partners.

“The officers will be doing searches for missing persons, they will track criminals, they will locate property and evidence, they will be used in drug searches, and they are crime deterrents as well,” Beaufort Police Chief Dale McDorman said. “Historically, we’ve had to wait for another agency to lend us a K-9 when we needed one. This will give the department two K-9s who can work on our schedule.”

McDorman, himself, is no stranger to the K-9 Unit as he was the first officer in Beaufort to have a four-legged partner.

Officials say the patrol cars that Supra and Jampi will ride in will have containers for the dogs, temperature monitoring alarms and water bowls.

“It’s a lot of work to be handler. It’s a commitment,” McDorman said. “But you will never have a better partner than a K-9.”

The dogs and their handlers will have weekly training and are available as mutual aid to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office and the Bluffton Police Department.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

