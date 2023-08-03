SC Lottery
Burke High School alum takes on role of university president

Dr. Valerie Kinloch, a Burke High School alum, becomes president of a university in Charlotte.
Dr. Valerie Kinloch, a Burke High School alum, becomes president of a university in Charlotte.(Johnson C. Smith University)
By Ann McGill
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 3:15 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WCSC) - A Burke High School alum is headed to college this week, but not as a student.

Instead, Dr. Valerie Kinloch is taking her place as the president of Johnson C. Smith University in Charlotte.

Dr. Kinloch is a 1992 graduate of Burke High School in Charleston, and a 1996 grad of Johnson C. Smith.

She is the 15th president of the historically black university in North Carolina.

Before taking the top job at Smith, she was the Dean of the School of Education at the University of Pittsburgh. In that role, she oversaw 300 full and part-time faculty and staff, and nearly 1,000 students.

To read her full biography, click here.

