Charleston Co. Parks closing Splash Island after Friday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A lifeguard shortage is prompting the closure of one Charleston County water park after Friday.

Splash Island at Mount Pleasant Palmetto Islands County Park will close for the season on Friday.

Parks officials said basic Splash Pass members will be able to use their pass at Whirlin’ Waters Adventure Waterpark for the rest of the season.

Splash Zone at James Island County Park and Whirlin’ Waters will remain open during normal operating hours.

Scheduled dog day afternoon events at Splash Island will happen as scheduled, officials said.

Splash Zone and Whirlin’ Waters are open from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. daily through Aug. 13 and weekends and Labor Day Aug. 19 - Sept. 4.

