Charleston Co. Sheriff’s pilot released from hospital after helicopter crash

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office chief pilot has been released from the hospital just one day after a helicopter crash.

Lt. Scott Martray was flying the county’s helicopter back to Charleston from scheduled maintenance in Sumter County Tuesday afternoon when the chopper went down.

Sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Knapp said the crash happened at 3:30 p.m. after Lt. Martray reported some type of malfunction in the helicopter. Knapp said he did not have details on the nature of the malfunction.

He said Martray, who has been with the agency since 2006, suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the crash. He was the only person aboard the helicopter when it crashed.

Martray was released from MUSC Wednesday evening to begin his recovery at home.

